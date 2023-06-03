Tucson cyclist Cassidy Frost can’t count how many times she’s been in a near-miss with traffic.

“There have been many instances where cars have not given me enough space in the bike lane or turned right in front of me,” said the University of Arizona architecture junior and member of the UA cycling team.

“The only reason I wasn’t hit was because I was aware of what was occurring,” she said.

Less experienced cyclists might not be as lucky.

While the city of Tucson has made some efforts to improve bike safety and accessibility, there is more work to be done.

What’s been done?

Tucson infrastructure projects once prioritized car centric land use and transit oriented development, but as of late, more Tucson road projects have been focused on increasing the city's bike-ability.

In 2008, Tucson was designated a gold-level Bike Friendly Community (BFC) by the League of American Cyclists, a designation that has been renewed every few years including in 2021. The BFC status is a distinction that cities around the country strive to achieve to boost bicycle ridership, safety, tourism and overall quality of living for its residents.

The criteria for bike friendly status is based on five categories: Engineering, education, encouragement, enforcement, equity and evaluation and planning. In 2021, Tucson scored above a 5 out of 10 in all areas except education, where it scored 4.6 out of 10.

The results of the report also introduced a number of suggestions for the city to better its bike-ability efforts and to move it to a platinum-level status, the highest BFC rating and a rarity for cities as large as Tucson. Tucson has yet to achieve this goal in the fifteen years since it was initially awarded the gold-level status.

The league’s list of recommendations to the city included creating a bike boulevard grid that flows through low traffic volume streets with low vehicle speeds to provide comfortable and safe routes for cyclists, and adopting a new Bicycle Master Plan, supported by a dedicated budget, to identify and address specific and measurable goals to improve the city’s bike infrastructure.

About 70% of all Tucson streets are considered high-traffic stress for people traveling on bicycles. Infrastructure updates have prioritized cars and public transit, but there have been efforts to increase the city's bike-ability including creating bike boulevards designed to limit or completely block automobile use.

Tucson has established four so-called bike boulevards — including at North Fourth Avenue and North Fontana Avenue and East Third Street and University Boulevard — that serve as alternate routes in low traffic areas that have been designed to limit or completely block automobile use.

They reflect the unique outline of their neighborhoods, with defining features that slow vehicle traffic, reduce traffic diversion and improve bicycle safety across high traffic volume intersections.

The city also has prioritized bicycle improvements on arterial roadways, including increasing the number of bike lanes, resurfacing streets to make them smoother for cyclists, and reimagining major bikeways throughout the city, like the recently finished Broadway Boulevard project.

As a part of Proposition 101, passed in 2017, money was dedicated to road improvements. The city allocated $100 million to fix 894 lane miles; it is 43% of the way through that goal.

Increasing the number of bike lanes and fixing existing potholes is a good starting point.

But, “slapping some plastic dividers on a bike lane to protect cyclists from cars isn’t an effective way to keep cyclists safe,” said longtime Tucson cyclist Mike McKisson, who formerly led Bike Tucson, which advocates for bike safety across the city.

One idea cyclists would like to see is designated bike lanes with curbs to separate bikes from cars.

The problem is safety

Vehicle vs. bicycle collisions account for 98.8% of bike-related crashes from 2018-23, according to the Tucson Police Department Collision Dashboard. In 2022 alone, there were 141 bicycle-related collisions in Tucson and all of them involved cars.

But overall, collisions in Tucson have decreased by 10% since 2018. The initiatives the city is taking are working based on the numbers, but the numbers can only tell us so much.

One of the big priorities of cities such as Tucson is boosting rideability for all levels of cyclists, and while the city is quantitatively reporting it is safer for bikes, some in the community feel there is still more work to be done.

“The city’s gold-level status rests on lane miles, which would work if the only cyclists on the road were experienced cyclists comfortable riding in traffic,” McKisson said.

Over and over, the No. 1 complaint amongst cyclists of all skill levels in Tucson is the issue of safety on their routes, whether they are on a cycling team trying to make their way to the ride meet-up location, or a commuter cyclist biking to the UA campus.

The experienced cyclist like Frost still has problems navigating being safe while riding. But people who aren’t as experienced and may not ride as much are at a higher risk due to the subpar bike safety measures.

“I have almost been hit, run off the road, wedged between cars and almost fallen into the SunLink tracks more times then I can count,” said UA sophomore Lauren Spadone, who commutes to school on her bike.

“Many people only look for oncoming cars and not bikes, meaning they think it is clear to turn, but they almost end up hitting a cyclist instead,” she said. “I think the city needs to greatly improve safety and awareness of cyclists, or people like me will stop commuting by bike.

Big plans on the horizon

The city has surveyed and listened to the community’s complaints about bike safety and in response has developed a comprehensive plan to improve bike infrastructure. These efforts are outlined in the Move Tucson campaign that was established in 2021 by the Department of Transportation and Mobility.

The Move Tucson campaign is a 20-year effort with a $13 billion price tag.

In the Mobility Master Plan, the city identified four key themes that are an integral part of their efforts: Multimodal systems planning, safety, social and racial equity and sustainability.

The city is starting to “think holistically about planning into the future,” said Ben Elias, a planner for the Department of Transportation and Mobility,

“We are working to involve biking and mobility options into the city's infrastructure in hopes of outlining biking, walking and rolling as a preferred mobility option to create environmentally conscious mobility options for the community,” he said.

The city’s Move Tucson website echoes Elias, stating that the city is working to “create a mobility future that reduces barriers and enables opportunities for all of us by increasing transportation choices, improving safety and investing in the infrastructure we already have.”

Move Tucson’s goal is to figure out how to make a network of bike friendly routes through neighborhood streets to provide low-stress travel for people walking and biking.

Major parts of this plan include prioritizing safety in the transportation network, creating safe crossings at major roadways for bikes and pedestrians, improving pavement conditions and closing gaps in the network infrastructure to prioritize a “complete, connected network of high-quality bicycle and pedestrian facilities.”

In short, Move Tucson's goal is to create a network of bikeways that will allow cyclists to travel safely and efficiently to their destination, whether that be to the grocery store, work, school, or any of Tucson’s recreational trail networks across the city.

To do that, the city has identified 193 miles that will be used for future bike boulevards traveling through low-traffic residential neighborhoods to cater to all ages and abilities, and reducing the need to travel on inadequate bike lanes. These new boulevards, include planned routes along Liberty and San Fernando avenues, East Fifth Street and North Treat Avenue, North Ninth and North Castro avenues and East Ninth and East Eighth streets, will allow for a larger network of streets to be allocated for sustainable mobility. This could help ensure that people can get to where they need to go via a bike.

Elias said the city recognizes that “however you’re getting around, you should be able to do so safely,” and not everyone feels safe riding in buffered bike lanes. That's where the the boulevard networks come into play, allowing bikers of all skill levels to enjoy their commute.

The city also is working on implementing curb protected areas that would separate the car and bike lanes, which planners say could ease the minds of cyclists traveling on high-stress roadways.