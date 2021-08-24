Cyber Ninjas' audit documents to remain secret for at least 3 more weeks

PHOENIX — It’s going to be at least another three weeks before Arizonans have any chance of getting access to all of the documents in the hands of Cyber Ninjas about how it has conducted its audit.

In a brief order Tuesday, the Arizona Supreme Court said it will not decide the issue of whether those records are subject to public disclosure until at least Sept. 14.

The full court kept in place a stay that had been granted by Arizona Supreme Court Justice Kathryn King. She had agreed to delay the order from the state Court of Appeals requiring the Senate to immediately produce anything in the hands of the private firm it hired to conduct the review of the 2020 general election.

In the meantime, however, the justices reminded the Senate that it already has agreed to produce those documents in the hands of not just lawmakers but also Ken Bennett whom Senate President Karen Fann hired to act as the liaison between her and Cyber Ninjas. And that is supposed to occur by the end of the month.

Tuesday’s order is at least an interim setback for American Oversight, the self-proclaimed watchdog organization that filed suit earlier this year seeking all records related to the audit.