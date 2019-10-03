Those who want to vote in next month's general election who have recently moved, changed their name or is not registered to vote in Pima County only have a few days left.
The deadline to register to vote is midnight on Monday.
As the elections for the Sunnyside Unified School District, Flowing Wells Unified School district, Amphitheater Unified School District, Altar Valley School District, and Golder Ranch Fire District as well as the city of Tucson will be conducted entirely by mail, those who plan on voting next month need to update their mailing address before the deadline.
County Recorder F. Ann Rodriguez urges those wanting to register to use servicearizona.com and complete the registration form online.
Printed forms are available at multiple locations throughout the county, including the Pima County Recorder’s Office, all post offices, public libraries, political party headquarters and city/town halls.
But those forms must be turned in no later than Monday night at one of the two recorder’s offices: the downtown office, located at 240 North Stone Ave., or the eastside office, 6920 East Broadway.