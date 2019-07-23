A $2 million donation by radio talk show host Rush Limbaugh earlier this month has helped pay off the mortgage for the family of fallen Deputy U.S. Marshal Chase White.
White was shot and killed last November while serving a felony warrant at a home on Tucson’s north side. He was the first deputy U.S. marshal killed in the line of duty in Tucson in 66 years.
The New York-based nonprofit Tunnel to Towers Foundation announced the donation from Limbaugh on Tuesday.
Limbaugh told Fox News that the proceeds of his Betsy Ross t-shirt sales fueled the donation that paid the mortgage on White's home and five other homes of law enforcement officers who were killed in the line of duty.
Limbaugh launched the sales of the shirts earlier this month, telling listeners that it was a reaction to Nike's decision to shelve the sales of a sneaker that featured a 13-star American flag associated with Betsy Ross.
The shoes were pulled following a complaint from former NFL football player Colin Kaepernick complained, saying he found the use of 1770s flag offensive.
The nonprofit's Fallen First Responder Home Program lists 43 families that the nonprofit has helped by either paying off the mortgage for the family home or providing some form of financial assistance to the family.