Ducey prohibits state universities from requiring masks, testing of unvaccinated students

"Public education is a public right, and taxpayers are paying for it,'' the governor said in a prepared statement with his new order.

"We need to make our public universities available for students to return to learning,'' he continued. "They have already missed out on too much learning.''

While none of the colleges actually mandates that students, staff or visitors be vaccinated, just the restrictions on those who are not was too much for not just the governor but for several legislators.

It was Sen. T.J. Shope, R-Coolidge, an ASU graduate himself, who first raised the issue on Monday.

He cited a note to new students for the fall semester from Joanne Vogel, vice president of student services. That laid out the requirement for unvaccinated students or those who don't share inoculation information to get tested twice a week, submit a daily health check and wear face covers in all indoor and outdoor spaces on ASU campuses.

Shope told Capitol Media Services he realizes that nothing in this policy — or the ones at the other two universities — mandates that people get vaccinated. But he said the additional requirements imposed on those not vaccinated is improper.