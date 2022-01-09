Ducey says look for 'big things' about water in Legislature this session

"We don't call it 'toilet to tap,'" he said. "We call it 'direct potable reuse.'"

Bowers said it comes down to convincing people that this is not something unusual.

"We do it now,'' he said.

"We stick toilet water, A-plus water, in the ground at Granite Reef Underground Storage Project and pull it out in Tempe,'' Bowers said. "I mean, it's the same water.''

What happens in between, he said, is a chemical and physical reaction.

"There's stuff in the ground that eats bad stuff,'' Bowers said. And he said it's no different whether you use a natural filter like the earth or one that's made by humans.

In fact, he noted, it's how the astronauts keep their water supply.

Buschatzke said the state already is pursuing that toilet-to-tap, or whatever you want to call it, though very indirectly.

He said there is a plan for Arizona and Nevada to pay California to start using its own sewage, now dumped into the Pacific Ocean, for drinking water. In turn, California would leave more of its allocation in the Colorado River, helping to stabilize the level of Lake Mead.