Education funding organizers want public vote on Ducey's tax cut plan

Instead, C.J. Karamargin said the just-completed legislative session was "one of the most successful sessions in recent memory.'' And he said that includes the three items that foes hope to put on the 2022 ballot.

At the heart of the fight are two questions.

The first is whether the state should forego close to $2 billion in revenues. That's how much would be collected without the three measures at issue.

Second is the issue of who should benefit if there are tax cuts.

David Lujan, one of the organizers of Invest in Education — now being renamed Invest in Arizona — said he believes there is strong public opposition to what the Republican-controlled Legislature enacted.

"This is a tax give-away to the rich and it's giving away Arizona's future in the form of tax cuts to the rich,'' he said.

A study by legislative budget staffers of the flat-tax proposal and the 4.5% cap shows that 53% of the savings would go to those with taxable income of more than $1 million a year. By contrast, those in the $50,000 or less range would see just 1% of the savings.

More specifically, the study shows the average tax annual tax cut for someone in the $25,000 to $30,000 range would be $5.