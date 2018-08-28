In her bid for a ninth term at the state Capitol, Democratic Sen. Olivia Cajero Bedford is falling behind two political newcomers in the Democratic primary for two House seats in Tucson’s Legislative District 3.
Cajero Bedford, who is attempting to return to the House after hitting her eight-year term limits in the Senate, is trailing behind political newcomers Andres Cano, who has 34.5 percent of the vote, and Alma Hernandez, who has 33 percent of the vote.
With early ballots counted in Pima County, Cajero Bedford has 32.5 percent of the vote.
Meanwhile, Democratic Rep. Sally Ann Gonzales has a strong lead over political newcomer Betty Villegas, who trails by 10 percentage points, in the Democratic primary for the district’s Senate seat.
Cajero Bedford spent just a fraction of what her opponents did in the race. She received about $21,000 in Clean Elections funding, and got a boost of $2,250 in outside support from the Realtors. Cano raised more than $81,000, and while Hernandez pulled in $42,000 but received nearly $44,000 from independent expenditures on her behalf from the Realtors.
Financially, Gonzalez and Villegas were evenly matched, with both receiving public funding from the Arizona Citizens Clean Elections Commission.
Legislative District 3 encompasses Tucson’s west and southwest sides including University of Arizona and downtown, stretching from Ryan Airfield in the southwest, to Prince Road and about First Avenue in the northeast.
Tuesday’s results will likely settle the election for Legislative District 3, since no Republicans are running for office in the heavily Democratic district, where just 17 percent of voters are Republican. Beryl Baker, Green Party candidate for the House, will also be on the November ballot.