Democrat Mark Kelly launches 1st ad for 2020 Senate race
top story

Democrat Mark Kelly launches 1st ad for 2020 Senate race

  • Updated

Kelly's minute-long ad shows  him wearing a black T-shirt and working on a motorcycle, and later laughing around a table with his family including former U.S. Rep. Gabby Giffords, who survived an assassination attempt.

 Screenshot: Youtube

PHOENIX — Democratic Senate candidate Mark Kelly released his first campaign ad of the 2020 election on Thursday, looking to introduce himself to Arizona voters in the face of attack ads from his Republican rival.

Kelly's minute-long ad shows him wearing a black T-shirt and working on a motorcycle, and later laughing around a table with his family including former U.S. Rep. Gabby Giffords, who survived an assassination attempt.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

"My parents didn't have a lot of extra money, but you could comfortably raise a family on a middle-class income, and it doesn't work so well today," Kelly says in the ad. "Now my hope for Arizona is that everybody has the conditions and an environment that allows anybody to accomplish anything they want, if they're just willing to work hard at it."

Kelly, a retired astronaut, says in the ad he wasn't the best student but managed to grow up to fly Navy jets and command the space shuttle.

His ads begin airing a week after Republican Sen. Martha McSally took to the airwaves with ads seeking to tie Kelly to left-wing Democrats. Kelly has positioned himself as a centrist with an independent mind in a state that has traditionally elected Republicans but has valued politicians willing to break with their party, such as the late Republican Sen. John McCain.

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News