Former State Rep. Victoria Steele made an easy comeback Tuesday night, beating local school board member Jim Love in the Democratic primary for the state Senate in Tucson’s Legislative District 9, and likely ensuring her return to the state Capitol.
With early ballots counted, Steele garnered more than 82 percent of the vote.
And while she doesn’t face a Republican opponent in this competitive district, that could change. Write-in candidate Randy Fleenor needs 363 people to write his name on the Republican primary ballot in order to appear on the November ballot against Steele. Whether he reached that goal Tuesday won’t be known for at least a week.
Steele, who was one of the most outspoken advocates for women’s rights during her stint at the Capitol, said she was seeking a return to lead the fight for respect and equality. Love, a respiratory therapist who has served on the Flowing Wells Unified School District Governing Board for 18 years, argued his voice as an expert in education policy was needed at the Capitol.
Both received funding from the Arizona Citizens Clean Election Commission, and were evenly matched financially.
LD9 covers northern Tucson, including the Casas Adobes and Catalina Foothills neighborhoods, out to the Sabino Canyon area in the east, Speedway on the south and Interstate 10 on the west.
Steele served in the state House from 2012 to 2015, and quit midway through her second term to run an unsuccessful bid for Congress.
Love criticized Steele’s decision to resign from the Legislature, accusing her of using the Legislature as a “stepstone” to higher office.
The district’s two representatives in the House both easily coasted to victory over political newcomer JP Martin. Democratic Rep. Randy Friese was the top vote-getter, brining in nearly 46 percent of the vote, while Democratic Rep. Pam Powers Hannley came in second with 42.5 percent of the vote. Martin had less than 12 percent of the vote.
Friese has raised $50,000 for his campaign so far, though he has only spent $24,000 according to the latest campaign finance reports.
Martin raised nearly $39,000 and spent $34,000, while Powers-Hannley received less than $22,000 of public funding from the Arizona Citizens Clean Election Commission.
The winners of the Democratic primary for the two house seats will face Republican Anna Henderson, who ran unsuccessfully for the seat in 2016, in November.