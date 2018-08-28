Democratic state Rep. Kristen Engel and political newcomer Domingo DeGrazia are leading the pack in the four-way Democratic primary for two House seats in Tucson’s midtown Legislative District 10.
Engel, a University of Arizona law professor and former staff attorney with the Environmental Protection Agency who first ran for office two years ago, led the pack with more than 39 percent of the vote, with early ballots counted counted.
Degrazia, an attorney, had 20.7 percent of the vote, enough to give him a narrow lead over retired U.S. Naval Officer Catherine Ripley, who had 20.2 percent of the vote, with early ballots counted. The two are separated by just 150 votes, and the race remains too close to call.
Nikki Lee, a U.S. Air Force veteran and IT professional who has been active in education politics but has never sought public office, was right on their heels, with 19.5 percent of the vote.
The two victors of the Democratic primary will face off against incumbent Republican Rep. Todd Clodfelter in November. Clodfelter won a seat in the district in 2016, on his third attempt, eeking out a victory by less than 1,100 votes.
LD10 has a slight Democratic advantage — 37 percent of voters are Democrats while 31 percent are Republicans — but is one of the most competitive districts in the state, and and among the few represented by both parties at the Capitol.
Clodfelter has collected more than $36,000 for his campaign so far, according to the latest campaign finance reports, and has more than $23,000 on hand heading into the general election.
Meanwhile, Engel spent $43,000 and has another $20,000 on hand heading into the general election. DeGrazia spent $28,000 in his campaign, and Ripley spent $27,000 in her campaign. Lee is running with public funding from the Arizona Citizens Clean Elections Commission, and received $22,000 for her campaign.
Democratic Sen. David Bradley faced no opposition in his primary. He will face Republican Marilyn Wiles, who also faced no challenge from her party, in the November election.