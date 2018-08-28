Republican State Rep. Mark Finchem coasted through his primary election race, and will be joined on the November ballot by Brett Roberts, an elected constable in Pinal County, in Pima and Pinal counties’ Legislative District 11.
The two, who had teamed up with Republican Rep. Vince Leach as he runs unopposed in the primary for the district’s Senate seat, were easily beating out political newcomer Howell Jones, with early ballots in Pima and Pinal counties already tabulated.
Finchem, who was first elected in 2014 and quickly earned a reputation as one of the most conservative members of the Legislature, was the top vote-getter in this heavily Republican district, with nearly 44 percent of the vote. Roberts garnered more than 37 percent of the vote, with early ballot tabulated. Jones received less than 19 percent of the vote.
Finchem raised more than $71,000 for his campaign, but only spent $25,000. His spending put him roughly on par with Roberts, who received $22,000 in public funding through the Arizona Citizens’ Clean Elections Commission. Both far outspent Jones, who raised a mere $1,100 according to the latest campaign finance reports.
Finchem and Roberts will face Democrats Hollace Lyon and Marcela Quiroz, who emerged victorious from the three-way Democratic primary for the district’s two House seats. Lyon received nearly 45 percent of the Democratic vote in the district, while Quiroz received nearly 42 percent. Barry McCain received less than 14 percent of the vote.
With State Sen. Steve Smith running for Congress, Republican Rep. Vince Leach coasted into his party’s nomination for the Senate, and will face off against Democrat Ralph Atchu in the November election.
Legislative District 11, which spans from Oro Valley, Marana and SaddleBrooke up along the west side of Interstate 10 to the city of Maricopa, has a strong Republican advantage. Republicans make up 39 percent of voters in the district, while Democrats make up just 27 percent.