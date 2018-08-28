With four fellow Republicans trying to take her out, Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction Diane Douglas appeared unable to hold on to her post Tuesday night, falling behind two other candidates for the GOP nomination as the state’s top school official.
With early ballots counted in most counties, Douglas has less than 21 percent of the vote. Bob Branch, a professor of education at Grand Canyon and Liberty universities, who ran unsuccessfully on a tea party platform for Congress in 2010, was leading with 22.3 percent of the vote.
Frank Riggs, a former California congressman who ran for governor in 2014, is narrowly trailing Branch with 21.6 percent of the vote.
Tracy Livingston, a longtime classroom teacher and wife of state Rep. David Livingston, had 20 percent of the vote, while Jonathan Gelbart, the former director of charter school development for Basis charter schools, had just 15 percent of the vote.
On the Democratic side, Classroom teacher Kathy Hoffman was narrowly leading former state lawmaker and Tempe City Council member David Schapira, with 52 percent and 48 percent of the vote, respectively.
Douglas was seen as among the most vulnerable statewide Republicans, and her competitors warned that if voters chose her, it would spell disaster for the party chances of maintaining the post after the November election.
Douglas won the Superintendent’s Office in 2014 on the thinnest margin of any statewide Republican, on a promise of repealing Common Core curriculum. Within a month of taking office started a high profile-fight with Gov. Doug Ducey by firing several Board of Education employees. It was the first of many headline-generating scandals that plagued her administration.
Since taking office, Douglas has surprised some of her critics, championing more money for public schools and taking charter schools to task for what she sees as a lack of regulation.
But she’s also been dogged by controversy. Most recently she attempted to remove references to evolution in high school standards and said intelligent design should “absolutely” be taught alongside evolution. She called for teachers to be punished for going on strike, which critics called ludicrous in a state with a severe teacher shortage.
And the group that helped foist her onto the statewide scene in 2014, a grassroots anti Common Core organization called Mommy Lobby, slammed her for not repealing the Common Core curriculum as promised and she’s burned bridges with other Republicans.
Douglas was unable to collect the 1,500 donations of $5 each that she needed to qualify for public funding through the Arizona Citizens’ Clean Elections Commission. Instead, she was forced to switch to private funding for her campaign, and was outspent by nearly every other candidate in the race.
Gelbart and Riggs both raised more than $100,000, though both invested significant amounts of their own funding into their campaigns. Branch raised $35,000, while Livingston clocked in just a few hundred dollars below Douglas.