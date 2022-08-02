Pima County official: Voting centers operating efficiently for primaries

Pima County's new voting centers are operating efficiently with only a few minor problems reported, the county's top administrator said Tuesday.

Jan Lesher told the Pima County Board of Supervisors that as of 10 a.m. today that 8,544 had voted at the centers, with 882 voting provisional ballots.

Lesher said there was some early concern that there would be enough provisional ballots available today, but that problem has not been seen.

"Everything has been working efficiently," Lesher told supervisors. "Everyone has their ballots."

Lesher said two printers, used to print out ballots on demand, had to be replaced today because they were not working, but that everything was "up and running."

In-person voting will look different this year with the county’s debut of e-pollbooks and voting centers, where poll workers check in voters with an iPad, or e-pollbook, that scans voters’ IDs and confirms their eligibility to vote. The e-pollbook then sends a ballot specific to each voter to a ballot-on-demand printer.

The new voting model also replaces the precinct-based polling system where voters were required to vote at the location assigned to them based on their residence. Pima County voters can show up at any of 129 vote centers across the county to cast a ballot on Aug. 2 regardless of the precinct they live in. Mail-in ballots can also be dropped off at vote centers today before 7 p.m.

Arizona voters are deciding a host of partisan races to see who advances to the general election in November. Up for grabs are party nominations for governor, secretary of state, Senate, Congressional district, attorney general and legislative races.

All ballots must be received by the Couty Recorder’s Office by 7 p.m. today to be counted in the election.

To find a vote center near you, visit: web1.pima.gov/applications/votingcenters/