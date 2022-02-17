Political Notebook: Congressional candidates drawn to Old West

The post mentioned having the company’s Tucson branch removed from the airport and launching an inquiry into when its sales taxes had last been audited. Cunningham wrote in the same message that he would never actually take those actions, however.

“I should use my influence to kick your a**** out of Tucson international airport because I don’t need any of my constituents subjugated to companies with unsavory business practices that exploit people and swindle their money,” he wrote. “But I actually believe in integrity and would never stoop to your level.”

Cunningham removed the post within about 15 minutes and replaced it with a new post saying he “shouldn’t get so worked up over a messed up car rental reservation.” He added that “we have local folks who work for this company and I should be collaborating with them to make it better, not sending off incendiary open letters.”

The Ward 2 councilman told the Star he regrets “venting” the way he did, but that it’s “unlikely I will book with Avis or any company affiliated with them again.” He also said the company later agreed to give him a full refund after he filed a report with the Better Business Bureau.