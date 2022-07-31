 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Primary election Tuesday will bring new way to vote in Pima County

Rebecca DuPree, left, places her filled-out mock ballot inside the voting box during the Pima County Elections Department's mock election at Abrams Public Health Center in June. The elections department hosted a mock election to demonstrate the new e-pollbook and voting center process which will be used at the Aug. 2 primaries this year.

 Rebecca Sasnett

Election Day for Arizona’s primary election is Tuesday, Aug. 2, and voters will decide which candidates will advance to several key races in November’s general election.

Voters will elect a new governor, attorney general and secretary of state this year, and all 90 seats in the Legislature are up for election. In Southern Arizona, voters will decide who moves onto the general election in three state Senate seats and three Arizona House seats.

In-person voting will look different this year with the county’s debut of e-pollbooks and voting centers, where poll workers check in voters with an iPad, or e-pollbook, that scans voters’ IDs and confirms their eligibility to vote. The e-pollbook then sends a ballot specific to each voter to a ballot-on-demand printer.

People are also reading…

The new voting model also replaces the precinct-based polling system where voters were required to vote at the location assigned to them based on their residence. Pima County voters can show up at any of 129 vote centers across the county to cast a ballot on Aug. 2 regardless of the precinct they live in.

Constance Hargrove, the county’s elections director, said at a news conference Thursday that the county has received and tested all the equipment needed to operate the vote centers. Elections workers have tested internet connections at all centers and added antennas to increase connectivity in rural areas, Hargrove said.

Pima County Elections Director Constance Hargrove speaks to reporters about the new vote center process at a press conference July 28. 

The Pima County Recorder’s office has transferred more than 147,000 early ballots to the Elections Department as of Thursday. The last recommended day to mail-in ballots was July 26, but early ballots can still be dropped off at any vote center on Aug. 2.

To be prepared on Election Day, Hargrove said voters should bring proper identification and patience for the new process.

“I just want to make sure that voters are patient with the poll workers as they get used to the new process. And as they get used to it, it will go a lot quicker,” she said. “I just do not want voters to go in thinking that this is going to be a really super quick process … These poll workers are voters just like the rest of us. Basically, they are volunteers. And so I just really want them to be nice to them so that they will come back for the general election in November.”

All ballots must be received by the Recorder's Office by 7 p.m. Tuesday to be counted in the election.

To find a vote center near you, visit: web1.pima.gov/applications/votingcenters/

If you mailed in your ballot, you can check the status of it at recorder.pima.gov/voterstats/ballotinfo

Download PDF Pima County vote center locations
Pima County voters can cast ballots in the Aug. 2 primary election at one of 129 voting centers throughout the county.

2022 election coverage from the Arizona Daily Star

Find stories covering this year's elections all in one place. 

Early voting for primaries began July 6. The last day to request a mail-in ballot is July 22.

To read Southern Arizona candidates' guest opinions, click here

We will regularly update this collection with more of the latest election coverage.

Contact reporter Nicole Ludden at nludden@tucson.com

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Nicole joined the Star in 2021. She earned her bachelor’s degree in journalism at ASU’s Cronkite school in 2020 and has won awards from the Society of Professional Journalists, AC Press and Arizona Press Club.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: How Pima County’s new voting process works

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News