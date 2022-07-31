Primary election Tuesday will bring new way to vote in Pima County

Election Day for Arizona’s primary election is Tuesday, Aug. 2, and voters will decide which candidates will advance to several key races in November’s general election.

Voters will elect a new governor, attorney general and secretary of state this year, and all 90 seats in the Legislature are up for election. In Southern Arizona, voters will decide who moves onto the general election in three state Senate seats and three Arizona House seats.

In-person voting will look different this year with the county’s debut of e-pollbooks and voting centers, where poll workers check in voters with an iPad, or e-pollbook, that scans voters’ IDs and confirms their eligibility to vote. The e-pollbook then sends a ballot specific to each voter to a ballot-on-demand printer.

The new voting model also replaces the precinct-based polling system where voters were required to vote at the location assigned to them based on their residence. Pima County voters can show up at any of 129 vote centers across the county to cast a ballot on Aug. 2 regardless of the precinct they live in.

Constance Hargrove, the county’s elections director, said at a news conference Thursday that the county has received and tested all the equipment needed to operate the vote centers. Elections workers have tested internet connections at all centers and added antennas to increase connectivity in rural areas, Hargrove said.

The Pima County Recorder’s office has transferred more than 147,000 early ballots to the Elections Department as of Thursday. The last recommended day to mail-in ballots was July 26, but early ballots can still be dropped off at any vote center on Aug. 2.

To be prepared on Election Day, Hargrove said voters should bring proper identification and patience for the new process.

“I just want to make sure that voters are patient with the poll workers as they get used to the new process. And as they get used to it, it will go a lot quicker,” she said. “I just do not want voters to go in thinking that this is going to be a really super quick process … These poll workers are voters just like the rest of us. Basically, they are volunteers. And so I just really want them to be nice to them so that they will come back for the general election in November.”

All ballots must be received by the Recorder's Office by 7 p.m. Tuesday to be counted in the election.

To find a vote center near you, visit: web1.pima.gov/applications/votingcenters/