Several Tucson-area House races remain close

While votes continue to be tallied Wednesday, Arizona House Legislative District 17 remains a close race between Democrats and Republican nominees in unofficial returns.

Meanwhile, LD 18 and 21 favored Democrats and District 19 favored GOP candidates. Election workers are expected to continue tallying votes for days in this 2022 general election. The following is a roundup of five state House legislative districts in which voters could select two candidates in each district.

District 17

Democrats Dana Allmond had 25.22% of the vote and Brian Radford received 23.88%. Republicans Rachel Jones received 25.66% and Cory McGarr came in with 25.24%. The top two vote-getters are elected to the positions.

Arizona District 17 includes much of the northwest side, the far east side and the Rita Ranch area.

District 18

Democrats Nancy Gutierrez received 38.73% of the vote and Chris Mathis got 37.38%, while Republican Linda Evans received 23.90%.

The LD18 covers the Catalina Foothills, Casas Adobes and a swath of Tucson north of Broadway, east of Country Club Road and west of Camino Seco.

District 19

Republican incumbents Lupe Diaz of Benson received 35.22% of the vote and Gail Griffin of Hereford had 38.46%, compared to Sanda Clark of Green Valley with 26.33%.

House District 19 includes portions of Pima, Santa Cruz, Graham, Greenlee and Cochise counties, including the city of Douglas.

District 20

Democratic incumbents Andrés Cano and Alma Hernandez ran in an uncontested race and will automatically assume their posts in January.

District 21

Democrats Consuelo Hernandez received 33.77% of the vote and Stephanie Stahl Hamilton received 30.62%, compared to Damien Kennedy with 17.70% and Deborah McEwen with 17.91%.