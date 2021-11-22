Survey: Sinema, Kelly 'have work to do' to keep seats

Sinema has argued that the filibuster is a tool that can be used as necessary, even by Democrats, who get the opportunity to block what they see as bad legislation. And she said it can “force dialog” between whatever party is in the majority and members of the minority party.

That explanation, however, has left some members of the Democrats’ progressive wing less than satisfied, especially with the death of voting rights measures.

Noble said, however, that Sinema has one thing working in her favor, at least on that issue: 39% of those questioned say they are not sure where she stands on the issue.

While Sinema has problems, it’s not as if the situation is much better for Mark Kelly. And he doesn’t have the luxury of time.

Elected just last year, he needs to run again in 2022 to fill out the balance of the term for the seat that originally belonged to John McCain.

Among everyone surveyed, his favorable ratings totaled 41%, half of whom have very favorable opinions of him. Sinema’s favorables totaled 42%, though only a quarter of those fell into the highly favorable category.

“Both Sinema and Kelly have work to do if they want to hold onto their seats,” Noble said.