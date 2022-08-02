Today's primary election brings new way to vote in Pima County

Election Day for Arizona’s primary election is today, Aug. 2, and voters will decide which candidates will advance to several key races in November’s general election.
Voters will elect a new governor, attorney general and secretary of state this year, and all 90 seats in the Legislature are up for election. In Southern Arizona, voters will decide who moves onto the general election in three state Senate seats and three Arizona House seats.
In-person voting will look different this year with the county’s debut of e-pollbooks and voting centers, where poll workers check in voters with an iPad, or e-pollbook, that scans voters’ IDs and confirms their eligibility to vote. The e-pollbook then sends a ballot specific to each voter to a ballot-on-demand printer.
People are also reading…
The new voting model also replaces the precinct-based polling system where voters were required to vote at the location assigned to them based on their residence. Pima County voters can show up at any of 129 vote centers across the county to cast a ballot on Aug. 2 regardless of the precinct they live in.
Constance Hargrove, the county’s elections director, said at a news conference Thursday that the county has received and tested all the equipment needed to operate the vote centers. Elections workers have tested internet connections at all centers and added antennas to increase connectivity in rural areas, Hargrove said.
The Pima County Recorder’s office has transferred more than 147,000 early ballots to the Elections Department as of Thursday. The last recommended day to mail-in ballots was July 26, but early ballots can still be dropped off at any vote center on Aug. 2.
To be prepared on Election Day, Hargrove said voters should bring proper identification and patience for the new process.
“I just want to make sure that voters are patient with the poll workers as they get used to the new process. And as they get used to it, it will go a lot quicker,” she said. “I just do not want voters to go in thinking that this is going to be a really super quick process … These poll workers are voters just like the rest of us. Basically, they are volunteers. And so I just really want them to be nice to them so that they will come back for the general election in November.”
All ballots must be received by the Recorder’s Office by 7 p.m. today to be counted in the election.
To find a vote center near you, visit: web1.pima.gov/applications/votingcenters/
If you mailed in your ballot, you can check the status of it at recorder.pima.gov/voterstats/ballotinfo
2022 election coverage from the Arizona Daily Star
Find stories covering this year's elections all in one place.
Early voting for primaries began July 6. The last day to request a mail-in ballot is July 22.
To read Southern Arizona candidates' guest opinions, click here.
We will regularly update this collection with more of the latest election coverage.
For Star subscribers: Karrin Taylor Robson has spent $15 million of her own money, making the GOP race with frontrunner Kari Lake to be governor of Arizona much closer, some polls show.
A group advocating for more voter ID requirements is now trying to keep Arizonans from weighing in on a competing measure that would loosen them.
Mike Pence, accompanied by Gov. Doug Ducey and Karrin Taylor Robson, spoke Friday afternoon at the National Border Patrol Council in Tucson.
Several newcomers are set to take on Pima County's open constable and justice of the peace positions this year.
In the three districts, only one has a contested primary race.
There are two competitive primaries in the new Congressional District 6 that covers a swath of Tucson.
Candidates crowd most fields in state legislative districts 16, 17 and 18.
Early voting starts July 6 and Aug. 2 is primary election day.
For Star subscribers: Up to 11 proposals, including one that restores limits the Republican-controlled legislature has placed on registration and voting, could be decided in November.
While Friday's mock election experienced some technical hiccups, county elections officials said the issues with the new voting technology will be resolved by the primaries.
Contact reporter Nicole Ludden at nludden@tucson.com