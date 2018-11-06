Southern Arizona played a minor role in the Democratic take-over of the House, with three-term Congresswoman Ann Kirkpatrick defeating her Republican rival.
On Tuesday night, early results had Kirkpatrick with 55 percent of the vote compared to 45 percent for Lea Marquez Peterson, who lead the Tucson Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.
Claiming her win, Kirkpatrick told reporters that she would be different than her predecessor, outgoing Republican Martha McSally.
"I am going to be accessible and hit the ground running and this district will finally have a representative that represents them. I am looking forward to getting to work," Kirkpatrick said on Tuesday night.
"I'll do town halls, I'll accessible, I'll be around plenty," she said.
Kirkpatrick shied away from some political questions, including whether she'd back efforts to impeach President Donald Trump.
"You know I am a former prosecutor here in Pima County, I've never interfered with law enforcement investigation. Let's let Robert Mueller finish his investigation, write a report," she said.
Lea Marquez Peterson, right, leaves the stage with her daughter, Emma Peterson, after making a short concession speech during a Republican Election Night party at the Sheraton Hotel, 5151 E. Grant Road, on November 6, 2018.
Nikki Lee records as Congressional District 2 winnerAnn Kirkpatrick speaks during the Pima County Democratic Party Election Night watch party at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Tucson, 445 S. Alvernon Way, Nov. 6, 2018, in Tucson, Ariz.
Ellie Jerauld, right, looks over at her cousin, Anita Leist, and cheer as Fox News annouces that Republicans will retain control of the U.S. Senate during a Republican Election Night party at the Sheraton Hotel, 5151 E. Grant Road, on November 6, 2018.
Republican Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey, R, embraces Cindy McCain, wife of the late U.S. Sen. John McCain, while speaking to supporters, Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018, at an election night party in Scottsdale, Ariz. Incumbent Ducey defeated Democratic challenger David Garcia for his second term.
David Garcia, right, Democratic candidate for Arizona governor, gives his concession speech as his wife, Lori, left, listens at an election-night gathering Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018, in Phoenix. Garcia lost to Republican Gov. Doug Ducey. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Congressman Raul Grijalva speaks during the Pima County Democratic Party Election Night watch party at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Tucson, 445 S. Alvernon Way, Nov. 6, 2018, in Tucson, Ariz.
Tucson Unified School District candidate Adelita Grijalva, right, talks with Pima County Democratic Party chair Jo Holt during the Pima County Democratic Party Election Night watch party at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Tucson, 445 S. Alvernon Way, Nov. 6, 2018, in Tucson, Ariz.
Arizona House of Representatives Legislative District 10 candidate Kirsten Engel, left, speaks as Legislative District 10 candidate Domingo DeGrazia looks on during the Pima County Democratic Party Election Night watch party at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Tucson, 445 S. Alvernon Way, Nov. 6, 2018, in Tucson, Ariz.
Shelly Schwartz and her fellow democrats cheer as favorable results roll in during the Pima County Democratic Party Election Night watch party at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Tucson, 445 S. Alvernon Way, Nov. 6, 2018, in Tucson, Ariz.
Arizona House of Representatives Legislative District 10 candidate Domingo DeGrazia, right, talks with Arizona House of Representatives Legislative District 10 candidate Kirsten Engel, left, and State Senate District 10 candidate David Bradley during the Pima County Democratic Party Election Night watch party at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Tucson, 445 S. Alvernon Way, Nov. 6, 2018, in Tucson, Ariz.
Democrat Ann Kirkpatrick, candidate for Congressional District 2, gives a victory speech during the Pima County Democratic Party Election Night watch party at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Tucson, 445 S. Alvernon Way, Nov. 6, 2018, in Tucson, Ariz.
Lea Marquez Peterson, right, leaves the stage with her daughter, Emma Peterson, after making a short concession speech during a Republican Election Night party at the Sheraton Hotel, 5151 E. Grant Road, on November 6, 2018.
Pima County Elections employees count early ballots at the Pima County Elections Office, 550 S. Country Club Road, on Election Day, Nov. 6, 2018, in Tucson, Ariz. Polls are open until 7 p.m.
Democrats holler and cheer after network news channels declared they had taken control of the House of Representatives during the Pima County Democratic Party Election Night watch party at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Tucson, 445 S. Alvernon Way, Nov. 6, 2018, in Tucson, Ariz.
Susie Hiestand pays attention to election results coming in during a Republican Election Night party at the Sheraton Hotel, 5151 E. Grant Road, on November 6, 2018.
An elections official counts ballots at the Tabulation and Election Center, Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Voters wait in line to cast their ballots at a relocated polling station, Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018 in Chandler, Ariz. The new polling station opened four hours late after the original location did not open due to the buildings' foreclosure overnight. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey, R, arrives to cast his ballot early Tuesday, Nov 6, 2018 in Paradise Valley, Ariz. Ducey is seeking re-election against Democratic challenger David Garcia. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
U.S. Senate candidate Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., speaks to supporters at the Barton Barr Central Library, Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018 in Phoenix. Sinema and Republican challenger Martha McSally are seeking the senate seat being vacated by Jeff Flake, R-Ariz., who is retiring in January.(AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Arizona Republican senatorial candidate Martha McSally, speaks with voters, Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018, at Chase's diner in Chandler, Ariz. McSally and Democratic challenger Kirsten Sinema are seeking the senate seat being vacated by Jeff Flake, R-Ariz., who is retiring in January. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Todd Clodfelter, candidate for legislative district 10, talks with a supporter during a Republican Election Night party at the Sheraton Hotel, 5151 E. Grant Road, on November 6, 2018.
Nick Pierson, candidate for congressional district 3, left, talks to supporters with his wife, Marolyn, right, during a Republican Election Night party at the Sheraton Hotel, 5151 E. Grant Road, on November 6, 2018.
A cutout of Donald Trump leads the way to the Republican Election Night party at the Sheraton Hotel, 5151 E. Grant Road, on November 6, 2018.
Karen Schutte is in a festive mood during a Republican Election Night party at the Sheraton Hotel, 5151 E. Grant Road, on November 6, 2018.
Tony Pettway, center, pays close attention to the television as results are announced during a Republican Election Night party at the Sheraton Hotel, 5151 E. Grant Road, on November 6, 2018.
Ellie Jerauld, right, looks over at her cousin, Anita Leist, and cheer as Fox News annouces that Republicans will retain control of the U.S. Senate during a Republican Election Night party at the Sheraton Hotel, 5151 E. Grant Road, on November 6, 2018.
Supporters gather to watch results during a Republican Election Night party at the Sheraton Hotel, 5151 E. Grant Road, on November 6, 2018.
Democrat supporters cheer as they watch national election results at an election night gathering Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Rep.-elect Greg Stanton, D-Ariz., celebrates his win at an election night gathering for Democrats Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018, in Phoenix. Stanton defeated Republican Steve Ferrara in Arizona's 9th Congressional District. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Supporters gather to watch results during a Republican Election Night party at the Sheraton Hotel, 5151 E. Grant Road, on November 6, 2018.
