Ex-Pima County Sheriff Napier hired in county government role

Although Peterson’s role involved overseeing the Criminal Justice Reform Unit, Huckelberry says the task won’t be Napier’s responsibility.

The unit will become a larger department headed by Kate Vesely, a promotion from her current role as director of reform initiatives.

After losing the election in November 2020, Napier became chief of staff for the Cochise County Sheriff's Office. While the new role in county administration brings an end to his nearly 40 years in law enforcement, Napier said he’s looking forward to his new career.

“I'm just honored to have the opportunity and to be back to be able to serve the people of Pima County again,” he said. “It's hardly law enforcement, but it's an amazing opportunity. Pima County is my home, and I'm very gratified to be able to serve the county again.”

Although Napier’s new duties won’t directly involve the Sheriff’s Department, Nanos said he believes the two can work together despite the combative nature of the last election.