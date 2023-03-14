PHOENIX — Two measures dealing with what could be considered "culture war'' issues await final votes in the state Senate.

The Republican-controlled chamber already gave preliminary approval on a voice vote for SB1694. It would bar government entities from having programs that promote diversity, equality and inclusion.

Also awaiting the final roll call vote is SB1700. It would direct the state Department of Education, headed by elected Republican Tom Horne, to come up with a list of books that cannot be used in public school classrooms or be placed in school libraries.

Senate President Warren Petersen, R-Gilbert, said those final votes, originally scheduled for Tuesday, were postponed simply because lawmakers "ran out of time.'' Aside from floor debate, the Senate already had scheduled afternoon committee meetings.

Both measures still have significant opposition.

SB1694, crafted by Sen. Jake Hoffman, R-Queen Creek, says programs on diversity, equality and inclusion should not be financed with tax dollars.

Hoffman did agree to remove a controversial provision that would have barred public agencies from doing business with any firm that has such programs. Sen. Priya Sundareshan, D-Tucson, pointed out it would have made state and local governments unable to buy services or supplies from a host of major national companies.

Democrats remain opposed. Their ability to stop the measure depends on getting a single Republican legislator to agree with them. It takes 16 votes in the 30-member chamber for final approval of any bill, and there are only 16 Republicans in the Senate.

The same situation is true for SB1700, the proposal on banning books being pushed by Sen. Justine Wadsack, R-Tucson.

Existing law already bans public schools from referring students to or using any sexually explicit materials.

That law does have exceptions if materials have "serious educational value for minors'' or possess "serious literary, artistic, political or scientific value.''

Even then, however, schools have to get prior written consent from parents for each book or article. An alternative assignment must be provided for students whose parents don't provide consent.

Under the terms of SB1700, parents could submit books to the Department of Education for inclusion on the banned list if they find them to be "lewd or sexual in nature, to promote gender fluidity or gender pronouns or to groom children into normalizing pedophilia." The department then would be required to review the request and, if it agrees, add the books to the list.

Not just textbooks, but library books or any other materials that would be available to students, in an electronic or print format, also could be placed on the list.