Footage from new Arizona trooper cameras likely to be restricted

He said that the verbiage in the legislation does say that "important public purpose" includes things like the use of force by an officer, complaints against officers and when there is criminal activity.

"The public should know," Kavanagh said. "But if the police are searching somebody's home, nobody has the right to see what the house looks like at 3 a.m."

But the language in the bill does not stop there.

It separately requires the DPS to determine whether it is "appropriate" to withhold or redact any video. And that includes determining that even if the video is a public record but that "privacy, confidentiality or the bests interests of this state outweigh releasing or disclosing the video recording."

"I'm wondering if the department should be making that decision," Friese said.

"There are some things that have happened that we've seen in the news recently where what was initially described as to a young man wasn't what happened to a young man," he said. "And the video was shocking and appalling."

Friese said perhaps those decisions should be made by an independent third party.

Kavanagh said that already happens, albeit only after there has been a denial.