Former Phoenix news anchor announces run for Arizona governor

PHOENIX — Another candidate has declared for governor, using the same tactics as two others already in the race: a press release and no media interviews.

But the latest entry has at least some name ID: Kari Lake, former news anchor for Fox-10 Phoenix, who quit the station after 22 years with a video saying she did not like the way journalism has changed since she had been in the business.

She repeated the theme on her newly posted website, saying she has seen a “disturbing shift in journalism.’’

Efforts to reach Lake through social media and emails were not successful.

Lake’s website does not specify her party affiliation, though it is presumed she wants to be the Republican nominee. She would join two other higher-than-normal profile contenders for the nod: State Treasurer Kimberly Yee and Karrin Taylor Robson, a member of the state Board of Regents.

In the 2½-minute video about her resignation, Lake said she did not agree with some of the stories she was being asked to read on the air.

“I found myself reading news copy that I didn’t believe was fully truthful, or only told part of the story,’’ she said.