The sole Republican running to be Tucson's next mayor — Albert Pesqueira — has ended his write-in campaign, acknowledging he lacked the support he needed to win.
Pesqueira, a former social worker and youth pastor, also conceded he filed candidate paperwork too late to be a viable candidate.
"I officially resign from the Mayoral race. I make this decision with much reflection and thought on several matters. I greatly appreciate all the verbal support and social media posts I received. I realized the disadvantage I had starting this so late in the election," Pesqueira wrote on Facebook.
He thanked those that supported him, including his wife.
"I thank the five donors we had for their donations," Pesqueira added. "We never were able to advertise and do bigger signs and bumper stickers and another items like I would of liked to have done."
Pesqueira's GoFundMe campaign had six donors and raised $750.
On Facebook, Pesqueira thanked the three people who attended his campaign strategy meetings.
He urged voters to back former Democrat-turned-independent Ed Ackerley in the general election.
"We cannot have Romero as Mayor. There is only one candidate left who supports the No Sanctuary city and has a conservative platform.Dr. Ed Ackerley is that man," Pesqueira wrote.
He urged supporters to resist the urge to write his name on city ballots that will be mailed out next month.
"Once again, do not write my name on any ballots, this would be a wasted vote," said Pesqueira.