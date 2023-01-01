Gov.-elect Hobbs refuses to disclose donors to inaugural party

PHOENIX — Incoming Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs is kicking off her term with a celebratory ball, a first for a new governor since Fife Symington had one in the 1990s.

But Hobbs, a Democrat who touted transparency as part of her leadership, has refused to disclose which people or corporations are paying for the party.

And the lack of full public disclosure continues when she takes the oath of office on Monday, Jan. 2. That event, four days before the ceremonial oath, will be closed to the public and media, with the exception of a news photographer.

The costs of the Thursday ceremony are being picked up by special interests, including lobbyists, companies that do business with the state, developers and builders. But the new administration, while listing official “sponsors” for the event, has been unwilling to share how much each is paying for that privilege.

That stands in contrast to Hobbs' promise to make her administration “the most ethical and accountable” in history.

On her katiehobbs.org website, she vows to make state government more transparent, “because the people deserve to know what their leaders are doing with their money.”

Moreover, her reticence to share information about the source and use of the funds, at least for now, is a change from the three previous governors' administrations. They were open about the costs of inauguration and related events, and the fundraising efforts needed to throw big bashes without spending too much of the taxpayers’ hard-earned cash.

When Democratic Gov. Janet Napolitano took the oath of office in 2001, she collected $150,000 from donors and those attending four inaugural receptions, followed by public disclosures.

The amount collected wasn't enough to cover all the costs. So the state treasury also coughed up $50,000, mainly for renting and staffing the audio-visual equipment for the large-screen TVs that ensured even those in the back of the Capitol courtyard could see what was happening.

Republican Gov. Jan. Brewer’s 2011 inauguration was cheap by comparison as the state struggled with fallout from the Great Recession that cratered state revenue. The event cost $65,000. Expenses included renting the chairs and other necessities to house a large Capitol crowd and also covered $13,000 worth of keepsake coins stamped with her likeness for guests.

Brewer raised $200,000 for the event and no tax dollars were used.

The leftover money was used to renovate the governor’s offices on the 9th floor of the executive tower.

Outgoing GOP Gov. Doug Ducey was inaugurated in 2014 and 2018, and both times he tapped special interests including lobbying firms and big businesses to pay for some of the costs.

The 2018 event bought in cash by selling off special seats. Acquiring a pair of VIP seats cost a minimum of $10,000, which also included entrance to a special reception. For those who wrote bigger checks, a photo with Ducey was added. And a $25,000 payout netted six seats in the front rows, three parking passes, the reception and photos, inaugural pins for all six, and the placement of corporate logos on programs and inauguration website.

This year, however, Hobbs' press aide Joe Wolf said no one will have to buy tickets to watch the Thursday ceremonies.

But that doesn't mean the incoming governor isn't tapping donors, special interests and firms that do business with the state.

A list of event sponsors on the official state inauguration webpage leads with Arizona Public Service Co., suggesting the state's biggest utility is the single largest donor.

The company may have some fence-mending to do with the new governor.

In 2021 it gave $100,000 to the Republican Governors Association. It hasn't yet disclosed how much it spent in 2022.

The RGA, in turn, financed millions of dollars in TV commercials attacking Hobbs, many accusing her of being lax on border enforcement.

Neither aides to Hobbs nor APS will disclose how much they are now donating to the ceremony, with the company saying only that it is joining with other Arizona businesses in supporting the inauguration.

“This support is directed specifically to the 2023 gubernatorial inauguration committee, meaning it can be used in support of all inauguration functions,” the APS statement said. “This an important event for Arizona and its citizens; and we are pleased to be a participant.”

Others listed on the inaugural committee's website as opening their checkbooks for the event — but with no amounts — include the insurers who provide state Medicaid services, a public affairs and consulting firm for the mining industry, developers, builders, lobbying firms and Hensley Beverage. Hensley is controlled by Cindy McCain, the widow of former Republican Sen. John McCain, who was the target of vitriol by Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake during her losing campaign against Hobbs.

“This is a private event not being paid for with public funds,”' said Hobbs' press aide Murphy Hebert when asked for specifics.

Other officials who take office Monday include Democrats Adrian Fontes, who is replacing Hobbs as secretary of state, and Kris Mayes, who defeated Republican Abraham Hamadeh for attorney general in what is believed to be the tightest win for a statewide office in Arizona history. Recount results opened in court on Thursday confirmed Mayes won by just 280 votes. She had been ahead by 511 votes out of about 2.5 million cast before a few hundred uncounted ballots were located during the recount.

Two Republicans also won statewide office and begin their terms Monday: Treasurer Kimberly Yee won a second term and Tom Horne defeated incumbent Kathy Hoffman and will become the state’s top K-12 school official as superintendent of public instruction.

While the number of guests expected for Thursday’s official inauguration hasn’t been released, it will be large. The Department of Administration sent a memo to state government workers warning of road closures, heavy traffic and tight parking availability, since many state lots will be cordoned off for those attending.

To make room, state employees assigned to buildings in the Capitol complex are being “strongly encouraged” to avoid the office on Thursday and to instead work remotely.