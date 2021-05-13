Gov. Ducey eliminating $300 weekly federal jobless benefits to help struggling businesses

PHOENIX — Gov. Doug Ducey is cutting off the $300 a week in extra federal jobless benefits in a bid to help the restaurant and hospitality industry find more people willing to work for what they are paying.
But workers will get a one-time $2,000 bonus if they take a full-time job by Sept. 6. And the state is offering some child-care assistance and even a semester of community college tuition for those who go back to work.
"In Arizona we're going to use federal money to encourage people to work ... instead of paying people not to work,'' the governor said in a video announcement on Thursday.
The move most immediately affects Arizonans who qualify the extra $300 a week first appropriated by Congress during the COVID-19 outbreak to help out those affected.
Ducey's position, according to press aide C.J. Karamargin, is that there are plenty of jobs out there and little reason for people to be collecting benefits. More to the point, he said that restaurants and hotels are struggling to find workers.
"The hospitality industry in Arizona, a critical part of our economy, was perhaps the hardest hit sector,'' Karamargin said. "They cannot find enough workers for the jobs they have to fill.''
Inherent in that is his belief that there are those for whom the total benefits — the $240 a week maximum paid by the state plus the extra $300 — are a disincentive to go out and find a job. That comes out to $13.50 an hour, before taxes are deducted.
By contrast, the state minimum wage is $12.15 an hour, though restaurants can pay $3 an hour less if the tips that servers get bring them up to the minimum.
The governor's move comes even as lawmakers are considering legislation, backed by the business community, to increase that maximum state benefit. That $240 a week is not only the second lowest in the nation — only Mississippi pays less — but has not been raised in 17 years.
But that legislation has yet to be enacted, meaning now Arizonans will get no more than that.
It also comes as the state's official seasonally adjusted unemployment rate is 6.7%. While that is down from the peak of 14.2% it hit a year ago, it still is higher than the pre-pandemic figure of 4.7%.
This is actually the second move by the governor in less than two weeks to force people back into the workforce.
Earlier this month the governor rescinded an order he had signed in March 2020 suspending the job-search requirements normally part of the ability of people to collect benefits. That was based on not wanting to force people who were infected with COVID-19, or were caring for others with the virus, to go out looking even as the pandemic was raging.
Now, effective the week of May 23, anyone wanting to keep unemployment benefits will again have to make contact with potential employers at least four days a week.
And after four weeks, they have to take any job that's offered, regardless of whether it is in their field or not.
Ducey is hardly the first Republican governor to make the move. At least nine others have already done the same.
But President Joe Biden earlier this week rejected the idea that the enhanced federal benefits are why some people are not going back to work.
"The line has been because of the generous unemployment benefits, that's a major factor in labor shortages,'' the president said at the White House on Monday.
"Americans want to work,'' he said. "I think the people claiming Americans won't work even if they find a good and fair opportunity underestimate the American people.''
Ducey has been chilly to even raising the basic state benefit even though it is not paid through state taxes. Instead, the payments are financed through a tax that employers pay on the first $7,000 of each worker's salary.
The average cost, according to DES, is $160 a year per employee.