Gov. Ducey eliminating $300 weekly federal jobless benefits to help struggling businesses

By contrast, the state minimum wage is $12.15 an hour, though restaurants can pay $3 an hour less if the tips that servers get bring them up to the minimum.

The governor's move comes even as lawmakers are considering legislation, backed by the business community, to increase that maximum state benefit. That $240 a week is not only the second lowest in the nation — only Mississippi pays less — but has not been raised in 17 years.

But that legislation has yet to be enacted, meaning now Arizonans will get no more than that.

It also comes as the state's official seasonally adjusted unemployment rate is 6.7%. While that is down from the peak of 14.2% it hit a year ago, it still is higher than the pre-pandemic figure of 4.7%.

This is actually the second move by the governor in less than two weeks to force people back into the workforce.

Earlier this month the governor rescinded an order he had signed in March 2020 suspending the job-search requirements normally part of the ability of people to collect benefits. That was based on not wanting to force people who were infected with COVID-19, or were caring for others with the virus, to go out looking even as the pandemic was raging.