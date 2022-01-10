Gov. Ducey: Major effort needed to help students who have fallen behind during pandemic

When voters two decades later approved a 0.6-cent sales tax to fund education, they exempted the additional dollars from the limit. But an extension approved in 2018 failed to include that language.

That, plus a drop in enrollment during COVID-19 last school year, translates to that $2.1 billion cut — one that has to be taken before the end of the school year.

It would take a two-thirds vote to grant an exemption. But Daniel Ruiz, the governor's chief of staff, refused to say if Ducey would support it.

What Ducey does want is $1 billion for water.

The governor said Arizona has taken some steps to address the fact that hotter and dryer conditions have cut the state's allocation of water from the Colorado River. That includes the 2019 Drought Contingency Plan and another $200 million last year to "invest in the water technology of the future.''

But more is needed.

Think water from the Sea of Cortez.

"The need is clear,'' Ducey said. More to the point, he said, there is an opportunity now, what with strong state revenues and a strong relationship with Mexico.