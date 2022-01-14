Gov. Ducey proposes $14B budget, with tax cuts, some raises for state workers

Strictly speaking, the state gets no property tax revenues.

But when the state alters the basis for how those taxes are assessed to reduce what business pays, it can shift the tax burden onto homeowners to pay for local governments, community colleges and school.

That has proven a a non-starter among lawmakers who have to go to those same homeowners every two years to get reelected. So prior cuts to business taxes have included some compensating tax relief for homeowners.

Ducey's budget sets aside $58 million for that, leaving it up to lawmakers how to enact business tax cuts.

The governor's aides say business tax relief is justified based on data they say show that Arizona has the 10th highest industrial property tax rates in the nation.

Much of the new money for K-12 education, above inflation and enrollment growth, is earmarked for school capital needs. That includes money for grants to schools for needed repairs as well as cash to begin three new high schools at Marana, Pima and Nadaburg school districts.