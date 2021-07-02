Gov. Ducey rescinding some of his pandemic emergency orders

What has not changed, he said, is that the administration continues to urge people to get vaccinated.

"When we get reports that show that many, if not most, of the new cases are people who've not had the vaccine there is no better reminder that the best way to put this public health emergency behind us is to get the vaccine,'' Karamargin said.

"The vaccine works. People should get the shot,'' he continued. "The public health emergency will come to an end quicker if everyone rolls up their sleeve and gets a shot.''

Still, not all of the powers that Ducey has chosen to use so far have been in that direction.

Just last month the governor used his authority under the emergency declaration to preclude state universities and community colleges from requiring that students get vaccinated to attend class.

No university actually had done that. But what they had done is said that students who cannot or will not show proof they had been inoculated would have to get tested regularly and have to wear a mask.

The executive order overruled those regulations. Karamargin defended the move.

"Given the success we've had so far, there's no need for that,'' he said.