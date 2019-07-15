Rep. Raúl Grijalva has reacted again to President Donald Trump’s “go back” tweets from this weekend, this time with a nearly four-minute video on YouTube.
The Tucson Democrat condemned what he called Trump's racist attacks on four congresswomen of color, rallying others to follow his lead to stand-up to the administration.
"We've entered a very dangerous state here in this country where the whole purpose of this administration going into their re-election is to divide this country and divide it along racial lines," the Tucson Democrat said. "This kind of bigotry, division, politics exemplified by hate and fear mongering have to be rejected."
Grijalva also had words for those who were silent on the Trump's latest twitter rants.
"We can't allow that, and we have to call him out on that, we have to call his administration out on it, and all those members of Congress that are silent on this issue need to speak up or continue to be silent and continue to be irrelevant," Grijalva said.