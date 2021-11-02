 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hacked Tucson construction sign insults Biden, praises Trump
web only alert top story

Hacked Tucson construction sign insults Biden, praises Trump

The messages "LET'S GO BRANDON" and "TRUMP 2024 BABYYY" were displayed on a traffic sign in a construction zone in downtown Tucson early Tuesday.

The sign was changed early Tuesday morning to read "TRUMP 2024 BABYYY" and "LET'S GO BRANDON" near West Saint Mary's Road and North Granada Ave. 

Several Twitter users shared photos and videos of the messages that were displayed near the intersection of North Granada Avenue and West Saint Mary's Road during morning rush hour. 

The message "Let's go Brandon" refers to a viral meme that recently spread through social media and is being used as a code to mean "F--- you, Biden."

Tucson Police Chief Chris Magnus and a spokesperson for Tucson Department of Transportation and Mobility both took to Twitter to share that DTM had been made aware of the sign, which has since been changed to its original traffic message. 

The incident comes on the same day as Tucson's general elections

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Orthodox patriarch blesses shrine by 9/11 memorial

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

How 'Let's Go Brandon' became code for insulting Joe Biden
National News

How 'Let's Go Brandon' became code for insulting Joe Biden

  • Updated

Critics of President Joe Biden have come up with a cryptic new phrase to insult the Democratic president.  It's all the rage among Republicans wanting to prove their conservative credentials, a not-so-secret handshake that signals they’re in sync with the party’s base.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News