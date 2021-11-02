Hacked Tucson construction sign insults Biden, praises Trump

The messages "LET'S GO BRANDON" and "TRUMP 2024 BABYYY" were displayed on a traffic sign in a construction zone in downtown Tucson early Tuesday.

Several Twitter users shared photos and videos of the messages that were displayed near the intersection of North Granada Avenue and West Saint Mary's Road during morning rush hour.

This is beautiful. A Tucson traffic sign is hacked with two special messages. And this is in liberal Tucson! https://t.co/bJqSqgFeA0 — Garret Lewis (@GarretLewis) November 2, 2021

The message "Let's go Brandon" refers to a viral meme that recently spread through social media and is being used as a code to mean "F--- you, Biden."

Tucson Police Chief Chris Magnus and a spokesperson for Tucson Department of Transportation and Mobility both took to Twitter to share that DTM had been made aware of the sign, which has since been changed to its original traffic message.

The incident comes on the same day as Tucson's general elections.

