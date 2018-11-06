We believe an informed public is vital to democracy. Because of this, we’re making all election stories on Tucson.com, as well as our E-Newspaper, free on Tuesday, Nov. 6 and Wednesday, Nov. 7. If you want to support the journalism we do each day in our community, subscribe here.
The only thing missing from voting by mail in Pima County is that no one hands you a sticker when you're done voting.
So for the nearly 274,000 people voted by mail, the next best thing is to check if your ballot has been processed.
It isn't the same as the sticker (which is included in your mail-in ballot) but it offers the same peace of mind.
The County's website is here, which asks for some basic information including name and date of birth.
From there, the website should offer a detail listing of where your ballot is in the Pima County Recorder's verification process, and whether it has been handed over to the elections department.
Note: There is a delay in processing ballots, so a ballot dropped off today may not appear in the county's system.
For those living outside of Pima County, you can go to the Secretary of State's absentee ballot search.