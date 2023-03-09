PHOENIX — Arizona's Democratic governor has stopped the Republican-led Legislature from banning what has been called "critical race theory'' in public schools.

Gov. Katie Hobbs vetoed legislation Thursday that its prime sponsor, Chandler Republican Sen. J.D. Mesnard, says would preclude schools from "pushing a destructive and racist ideology,'' in his words. He contends some students are being taught that America as a whole is as racist country.

But Hobbs, in her 16th veto since the legislative session began in January, said this is a fake political issue.

"It is time to stop utilizing students and teachers in culture wars based on fearmongering and unfounded accusations,'' she wrote. "Bills like SB 1305 only serve to divide and antagonize.''

Hobbs made it clear that if lawmakers send her similar measures dealing with what she says are fake education issues, they will meet a similar fate.

"I urge the Legislature to work with me on the real issues affecting Arizona schools: underfunded classrooms, a growing educator retention crisis, and school buildings in need of repair and replacement,'' she said.

Strictly speaking, the vetoed SB1305 does not contain the words "critical race theory'' despite the fact that is how Mesnard and many Republicans refer to it. Instead, it contains a laundry list of concepts that he, and other Republicans in the House and Senate, said should not be taught in public schools.

These include: