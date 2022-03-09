House panel OKs ban on transgender girls playing female sports

“Without this bill, we will only see the oppression of our daughters,” she said.

Egea said that, even at age 9, boys are stronger and faster than girls. And by 16, she said, the boys are more physical than the girls.

“If you allow the boys to play against the girls, girls are seriously going to get injured,” Egea said. She said that keeping those born as boys out of girls’ sports will “protect our girls’ mental health, protect their dreams, protect them from physical injuries and protect their futures.”

And Jadis Argiope, a transgender woman, said she agrees, saying that the biological differences between those born male and those born female cannot be ignored despite what she called the “marketing” by the trans community.

“A lot of trans people like to live in the make believe,” she said.

One issue is how all of this would get enforced.

It starts with how to determine who would be classified under SB 1165 as “male” and therefore unable to participate in women’s sports. Hernandez questioned whether that would be based on a birth certificate, genetic testing or “invasive medical exam.”