Incumbent Kozachik, newcomer Dahl win their Tucson City Council primaries

On Tuesday night, Dahl said the 20-point lead in the unofficial results had him feeling confident that he would officially clinch the primary win. During the general election, he said he plans to campaign on the same issues he has all along: climate change and quality of life.

“Climate change is my issue,” Dahl said. “I think this shows it resonated with the voters. They know it not only affects the environment and water supply, but it has a huge financial burden on those least able to afford it.”

Only residents of Ward 3 who are also registered Democrats and independent voters who chose to fill out a Democratic primary ballot were allowed to vote for Dahl or Padres. Registered Republican voters in the district had the chance to vote for Republican write-in candidate Alan Harwell Jr. Harwell needed 134 votes to advance to the general ballot. He had 232 votes as of Tuesday night.

Independent Lucy LiBosha will appear on the general election ballot for Ward 3.

Ward 6

Kozachik ran for his fourth term in office, but this was the first time he’s ever faced primary challengers. Andres Portelas, a housing policy expert, and Miranda Schubert, a student advisor at the UA, both campaigned against Kozachik in the Democratic primary.