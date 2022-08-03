Incumbent Oro Valley mayor has slight lead over ex-police chief

Oro Valley Mayor Joe Winfield was holding off a challenge from former longtime town police chief Danny Sharp in Tuesday's election.

Winfield has been mayor of the town north of Tucson for four years. Sharp was police chief in Oro Valley for 20 years and also served as a time as interim town manager. Updated unofficial results as of Wednesday morning had Winfield ahead of Sharp by only about 100 votes.

Three town council seats were also open in Tuesday's nonpartisan elections. Incumbents Melanie Barrett, Joyce Jones-Ivey and Josh Nicholson, who ran as a team along with Winfield, were the three top vote getters, according to unofficial results.

Several other towns in the area held elections, which are nonpartisan, Tuesday.

Marana

Four council seats are open, but results show a close race among the seven candidates. Incumbent council members Herb Kai, Jon Post and Patti Comerford and challenger Patrick Cavanaugh were the top four vote-getters. Incumbent councilman John Officer was only about 20 votes behind Cavanaugh for the fourth-place spot.

Sahuarita

Three council seats on the town council are open for four-year terms, with one seat up for a two-year term. Diane Priola was the only candidate running for the two-year term.

Councilwoman Deborah Morales, Vice Mayor Kara Egbert and Tom Murphy, who serves as the town's mayor, were the leading vote-getters for the three council seats. Sahuarita's mayor is appointed by the council.

South Tucson