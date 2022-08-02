Incumbent Oro Valley mayor holding off challenger, ex-police chief

Oro Valley Mayor Joe Winfield was holding off a challenge from former longtime town police chief Danny Sharp in Tuesday's election.

Winfield has been mayor of the town north of Tucson for four years. Sharp was police chief in Oro Valley for 20 years and also served as a time as interim town manager. Unofficial results had Winfield with 53% of the vote, to Sharp's 47%.

Three town council seats were also open in Tuesday's nonpartisan elections. Incumbents Melanie Barrett, Joyce Jones-Ivey and Josh Nicholson, who ran as a team along with Winfield, were the three top vote getters, according to early unofficials results.

Marana

Four council seats are open, but early results show a close race among the seven candidates.

Sahuarita

Three council seats on the town council are open for four-year terms, with one seat up for a two-year term. Diane Priola was the only candidate running for the two-year term.

Kara Egbert and Lora Rodriguez-Nastase were the two top vote-getters early on. Incumbent Tom Murphy, who serves as the town's mayor, was trailing all the candidates for one of the three seats.

