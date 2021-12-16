Judge: Federal employee cannot remain anonymous in vaccine mandate lawsuit

PHOENIX — A judge has squelched a bid by a federal worker to sue President Biden over the vaccine mandate without his name becoming public.

In a six-page ruling, U.S. District Judge Michael Liburdi rejected claims by Attorney General Mark Brnovich and Jack Wilenchik, the employee's lawyer, that disclosing his name would subject him to retaliation for refusing to be vaccinated as the president has ordered. The judge said the worker was at no greater risk than any other federal employee who is balking at the mandate.

Liburdi specifically rejected the claims by Brnovich and Wilenchik that the employee had reason to fear because the president and others in his administration "have made a host of ominous threatening comments related to their vaccine mandate."

The judge acknowledged that at one point the president did say that his "patience is wearing thin" with Americans who choose not to get vaccinated. But Liburdi rejected the contention that statement could in any way be construed as a threat.

"The statement does not contain a threat — direct or veiled," the judge wrote. "Even assuming the statement was a threat, it can reasonably be construed as 'frustration' or 'political commentary' as opposed to 'a true intent to harm."'