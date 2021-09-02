Judge to decide if state's ban of schools' mask mandates is enforceable

PHOENIX — An attorney representing state lawmakers told a Maricopa County judge Thursday that she has no right to decide whether legislators broke the law in prohibiting schools from requiring students and staff to wear masks.

Ditto, said Patrick Irvine, of new legislation covering everything from investigations of social media platforms to the teaching of what has incorrectly been labeled "critical race theory."

Instead, Irvine wants Judge Katherine Cooper to conclude that how the Legislature crafts bills — and what it puts in them — is a question beyond her legal reach.

"There are strong prudential reasons why the judicial power does not extend to determining whether budgetary measures are sufficiently related or tied to budgeting, thereby rendering it an unreviewable political question," he wrote.

But if Cooper doesn't buy that theory, Irvine has others.

He contends that the education groups and their allies have no legal standing to challenge some of the provisions of various "budget reconciliation bills" enacted by lawmakers that contain a laundry list of policy changes. Irvine said none of the organizations have shown any direct harm to themselves if the bill becomes law.