Judge tosses claims filed against tax surcharge for public education

PHOENIX — A trial judge has tossed out most of the remaining claims of foes seeking to void the voter-approved income tax surcharge to fund public education.

But that does not mean the levy ultimately will be upheld, with the final word up to the Arizona Supreme Court.

In a ruling issued late Monday, Maricopa County Superior Court Judge John Hannah rejected claims that Arizona voters have no constitutional right to impose a tax on themselves. Challengers, including Republican legislative leaders, claimed only the Legislature has that right.

Hannah brushed that aside, said that is undermined by the plain language of the Arizona Constitution. He pointed out the constitution specifically says any law that can be enacted by lawmakers "may be enacted by people under the initiative.''

"It could hardly be clearer that the people of Arizona reserved to themselves the authority to exercise all of the Legislature's powers including the power of taxation,'' the judge wrote. "They have deployed that authority repeatedly through Arizona history.''

Hannah was no more sympathetic to the alternate claim that even if the people do have that power, taxes can be levied only by a two-thirds vote in the affirmative.