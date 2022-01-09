Judge's ruling will force Legislature to revisit several voided COVID restrictions

Republicans last year finally achieved a long-sought goal of creating what amounts to a flat income tax, replacing the multiple tax brackets with a single 2.5% tax rate. But that provoked a referendum drive by those concerned about the $1.5 billion annual cost in a state which traditionally scores at the bottom of per-pupil funding as well as the fact that the lion's share of the benefit would go to the most wealthy.

Now, however, GOP lawmakers are looking to undermine the scheduled November vote with a move to repeal the law, which would make the referendum moot, and replace the package with something else.

Sen. J.D. Mesnard, R-Chandler, one of the architects of the plan, said this isn't simply repeal and reenact the same language to undermine the more than 215,000 signatures turned in to force a public vote, nearly 100,000 more than they needed.

He said part of the reason for the proposal was to counteract Proposition 208, the 2020 ballot measure that would have imposed a 3.5% surcharge on incomes of more than $250,000 for individuals and $500,000 for couples. The Arizona Supreme Court effectively overturned that initiative because it would have raised more than schools could constitutionally spend.