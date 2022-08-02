Masters, Lamon in tight race for GOP Senate nomination

PHOENIX — The Trump-endorsed candidate for U.S. Senate appears to be leading in the race to become the Republican nominee.

But not by much.

Results Tuesday night showed Blake Masters with about a 4-point lead over Jim Lamon, his closest competitor, who also had vied for — but did not get — the blessing of the former president. And both had said they would not have certified the 2020 presidential election.

The two spent most of the campaign claiming the other was misrepresenting his record. That included allegations that Masters, more than a decade ago, penned a proposal for "unrestricted immigration,'' a far cry from his current stance of sealing the border.

Conversely, Masters blasted Lamon's business ties with China.

The fight — and the massive spending by their own committees and their supporters — left current state Attorney General Mark Brnovich in the dust. He incurred Trump's ire for not doing more to investigate allegations of fraud in the 2020 race.

The survivor of the race will face off against incumbent Democrat Mark Kelly who had no primary opposition.

Early results also are showing some trends in congressional races.

Congressman Paul Gosar will be going back to Congress for another two years, handily defeating all other Republican contenders. There is no Democrat in the CD 9 race.

Eli Crane was leading the six Republicans who want to take on incumbent Democrat Tom O'Halleran in CD 2.