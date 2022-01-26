Measure would protect flying flags honoring first responders in HOA communities

“Any expression of support for these first responders who put their life on the line every day, for all of us, we should have the right to, in fact, honor them in any way we want,” Dennis Legere representing the Arizona Homeowner Coalition, told lawmakers in support of HB 2010.

But Legere, who said about 3.5 million Arizonans live in communities with HOAs and the restrictions they impose, said that, as far as he is concerned, the proposal by Rep. John Kavanagh, R-Fountain Hills, may not go far enough.

“Fundamentally, my position on all of these issues is that any flag is an expression of free speech,” he said. “And HOAs and condominiums should not ever have the right to restrict or infringe on your fundamental right to free speech.”

Legere said the only time restrictions would be appropriate is if a banner contained profanity, promoted discrimination or is offensive.

In fact, he he told lawmakers, he had never heard of a problem specifically related to a resident being denied the right to fly the flag of first responders.