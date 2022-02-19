Most of $100M in road work funds raised by Tucson through Prop. 101 still unspent

The reason why few Prop. 101 projects have been finished to date is because construction didn’t actually begin until early 2019, according to staffers who said Tucson hadn’t saved enough tax money to begin executing the plan before then.

Gaps between when an initiative is passed and when construction happens are typical for projects that depend on new external revenue streams, like a sales tax, rather than money that’s pulled from the city’s general fund budget.

“We didn't start the roadway improvement projects on day one because we had to generate funds to pay for the improvement packages,” Graham said. “Instead of building one roadway segment at a time, we lump three to four segments in a package.”

Lumping projects together can also prolong the time it takes for residents to notice their tax dollars being put to work because it creates bursts of construction in certain areas, rather than a continuous stream of repaving throughout the city.

Tucson lumps the projects to save money because it allows construction contractors to finish the work for less. The companies don’t have to haul equipment back and forth to repave different roads in the same area, for example, and they can buy materials like asphalt in bulk.