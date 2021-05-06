New Arizona law will require convictions before assets can be seized

Ducey, however, pointed out that the measure does allow police to hang on to property even before a conviction if it is evidence of a crime. They just can’t sell it unless and until there’s a conviction.

And then there’s the financial side to all of this.

The law was used to seize close to $27 million in cash and property in 2019, according to Rep. Travis Grantham, R-Gilbert, who sponsored the legislation. And he said police and prosecutors love the law because they use the proceeds to supplement their own budgets.

“Some of these departments have begun to use this type of seizures and this type of practice to fund their agencies,” he told colleagues during legislative hearings. “To me it’s terrifying to think that, here we are, the ones that should be appropriating money to these folks to do their job, to do the good job of law enforcement, and we’ve created a system that incentives them, oftentimes, with regards to when they may take property from somebody, sell it and get to keep the proceeds.”

Grantham said he does not doubt that police and prosecutors do use the law to go after major criminals.

But he said that of the nearly $27 million seized in 2019, more than half of that was made up of items worth less than $1,000.