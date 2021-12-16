Panel's redistricting plan, if approved, gives GOP edge in control of Legislature

PHOENIX — Republicans would have an edge in maintaining control of the Arizona Legislature through 2030 under a starting plan for new district lines approved Thursday by the Independent Redistricting Commission.

Thursday's vote came after Erika Neuberg, the chair of the five-member panel and its only political independent, voted to reject using a plan offered by the commission's two Democrats as the basis for the final debates to come. Commissioner Shereen Lerner said that plan would create seven districts out of the 30 that could be considered competitive. She said the balance would be split 13-12 Democrat, though most of those competitive districts could be seen as leaning Republican.

Lerner also argued that it would not split up communities of interest.

But Neuberg sided with the two Republicans, saying she found their proposal closer to what she prefers.

None of this guarantees what will be in the final map, set to be adopted this coming week.

Panel members are still looking at a variety of issues, like whether Sedona belongs in the same legislative district as Flagstaff or should be politically linked to Verde Valley communities and the rest of Yavapai County.