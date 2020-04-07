Pima County Board of Supervisors names replacement for late Richard Elías

The Pima County Board of Supervisors has appointed Betty Villegas as District 5 Supervisor.

After an emotional tribute to Supervisor Richard Elías, who died on March 28, the board voted 3-1 to allow Villegas to fill the remainder of his term, which expires in December. District 4 Supervisor Steve Christy was the only opposition.

Villegas is a Tucson native and a 23-year Pima County employee who retired in 2018 as the county’s affordable housing director. Villegas is not among those who filed to run in the 2020 election for the District 5 Supervisor seat.

In her letter of interest to the board, Villegas said she worked closely with Elías at the County Housing Center before he took his appointment in 2002.