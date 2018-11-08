The Pima County Elections Department resumed counting the more than 80,000 early and provisional ballots that are still uncounted today, but expects to finish fewer than half.
Between 18,000 and 20,000 ballots are likely to be counted by the end of the day, said Pima County Elections Director Brad Nelson.
The county will continue to tally ballots Friday.
The breakdown of the more than 80,000 uncounted ballots includes 59,459 early ballots that were dropped off at the polls on Monday and Tuesday that need to have their signatures verified.
There also are 18,164 provisional ballots, 7,239 ballots that arrived damaged in some form — like a coffee stain — that now have to be duplicated. And there are 209 conditional ballots left to count.
Statewide, there are estimates as high as 650,000 ballots have not been counted.
The most significant undecided race is that for replacing Republican Jeff Flake, who retired.
Republican Martha McSally currently leads Democrat Kyrsten Sinema by 17,073 votes.