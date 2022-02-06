Pima County plans to boost local tourism with $1M in federal funds

For this year’s inaugural event in Tucson, the goal is to attract at least 2,000 attendees and 15 vendors. But as COVID-19 remains an ongoing challenge, the county is attempting to balance the spread of the virus with the economic incentive to draw more people to the region.

Strickland from the county’s attractions and tourism office said preference will be given to outside events, and masking and social distancing will be encouraged.

“Visit Tucson’s done a great job with (communication), and the health department with their public messaging campaigns to let both locals and travelers know that we have those safety measures in place for everyone’s best interest,” she said.

The county’s tourism and marketing efforts also face the challenge of sustainability. Garcia, who also sits on Tucson City of Gastronomy’s board of directors, said the $250,000 from the county is “seed money.” As with any disbursement of one-time federal funding, recipients must consider long-term plans to make operations successful over time.