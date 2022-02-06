Pima County plans to boost local tourism with $1M in federal funds

Pima County is dedicating $1 million of its federal COVID-19 relief dollars to promote tourism in the region after the pandemic caused a significant economic hit.
The Pima County Board of Supervisors approved the funding from its American Rescue Plan dollars on Tuesday, Feb. 1 — of which $750,000 will go to Visit Tucson and $250,000 to Tucson City of Gastronomy — to attract more visitors and the local spending dollars they bring with them.
The plan is to spend the federal relief money to market Tucson through a digital advertising campaign while creating a new annual culinary festival that could become a tourist destination.
The county previously gave Visit Tucson $500,000 in federal CARES Act funding in September 2020 after the pandemic halted travel and canceled the conventions and festivals that typically draw visitors to Southern Arizona. That year, direct travel spending in the county decreased by $1.57 billion compared to 2019, according to the Arizona Office of Tourism.
“2019 was a pretty much a banner year for tourism here, as it was for most of the country,” said Catherine Strickland, the deputy director of Pima County Attractions and Tourism. “In 2020, overnight, we basically experienced a huge change and loss in business to the hospitality industry.”
Now, as travel spending is beginning to recover, and hotel occupancy numbers are nearing those of 2019, the $1 million is intended to not only boost local tourism but sustain its recovery.
Visit Tucson plans to use $750,000 this year for a digital marketing campaign to advertise Tucson across North America. According to Felipe Garcia, Visit Tucson’s president and CEO, online advertisements for Tucson will be targeted toward “cold and wet markets” that could be lured in by the arid climate.
“That’s the beauty of online technology, that you can choose where your ads appear,” Garcia said. “We want to make sure that our advertising is effective, that we’re truly bringing new people through our community.”
Culinary festival planned for May
The Tucson City of Gastronomy is also using its allocation to market Tucson to potential visitors, starting with plans to create a new annual event to highlight the region’s renowned culinary scene.
The new culinary festival, the Pueblos del Maiz Fiesta, will be a celebration of the region’s rich food culture and maiz, or corn, cultivation. The festival is planned for the first week of May and will host tasting tours, street food booths, cooking demonstrations, live music and film screenings.
Tucson was named the first UNESCO City of Gastronomy in the United States in 2015, joining a host of international cities renowned for their vibrant cuisines. Tucson City of Gastronomy manages the UNESCO gastronomy designation.
Jonathan Mabry, Tucson City of Gastronomy’s executive director, said that designation has served as a “talking point for recruiting businesses and talented young professionals to move here” while boosting local tourism and restaurant spending.
“Our hope is to continue to amplify the effects of the designation to brand Tucson as a culinary destination and a food system innovator,” he said.
The Pueblos del Maiz Fiesta will run in conjunction with Mérida, Mexico; Puebla, Mexico; and San Antonio, Texas, which will all host the celebration on a rolling schedule throughout May.
“We recognize that something that we have in common in terms of our food stories, our food cultures, is the importance of maiz,” Mabry said. “Each city has a very unique story to tell around maiz. The more we discussed it, the more we realized it would be a very effective theme to organize this event around.”
For this year’s inaugural event in Tucson, the goal is to attract at least 2,000 attendees and 15 vendors. But as COVID-19 remains an ongoing challenge, the county is attempting to balance the spread of the virus with the economic incentive to draw more people to the region.
Strickland from the county’s attractions and tourism office said preference will be given to outside events, and masking and social distancing will be encouraged.
“Visit Tucson’s done a great job with (communication), and the health department with their public messaging campaigns to let both locals and travelers know that we have those safety measures in place for everyone’s best interest,” she said.
The county’s tourism and marketing efforts also face the challenge of sustainability. Garcia, who also sits on Tucson City of Gastronomy’s board of directors, said the $250,000 from the county is “seed money.” As with any disbursement of one-time federal funding, recipients must consider long-term plans to make operations successful over time.
“There are limited resources, so how can we build an event that through time, keeps improving, growing, and eventually becomes self-sustainable?” Garcia said. “80% of your operating costs is local sponsorship money. So you can diversify and make something that keeps strong and keep running.”
Mabry said Tucson City of Gastronomy plans to apply for another $250,000 from the county next year and has already secured a few sponsors.
“We hope to do such a good job that we can get funded for a second year,” he said. “We don’t see a limit to how this international recognition of Tucson and Southern Arizona can benefit the region. This funding from the county gives us the resources to do even more with the designation.”
